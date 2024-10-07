Former President Trump Campaigns Heavily in Wisconsin

Details By Marlon WhiteEagle October 07, 2024

Native Vote 2024. On Sunday, October 6, 2024, former President Donald Trump campaigned in Juneau, Wisconsin. It was the former president’s fourth visit to the state inside 8 days.

Wisconsin, along with Michigan and Pennsylvania, are known as the “blue wall,” or states that decided the last two presidential elections. Trump won them in 2016, while Biden won them in 2020.

By campaigning in Waunakee, a suburb of Madison, Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate visited the area in nearly 30 years. Bob Dole’s Sept. 4, 1996, campaign stop was the last time a Republican visited Dane County.

The Waunakee stop was the first of two stops in historically Democratic counties, Dane and Milwaukee counties. Trump spoke to a crowd of 500 supporters inside Dane Manufacturing, with 1,000 supporters outside in an overflow area.

The former president’s second stop was at Discovery World in Milwaukee.

Prior to his Waunakee and Milwaukee campaign events, Trump campaigned in Prairie Du Chien on Sept. 29, where he focused on immigration and criticized his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump announced plans to return to Wisconsin’s Dodge County on Sunday, October 6 at the Dodge County Airport just days after his visit to Waunakee and Milwaukee.

Trump’s Juneau visit was one day after his return to Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was nearly shot by Thomas Matthew Crooks during a campaign event on July 13. Trump suffered an ear injury from the shooting.

The former president told the Juneau crowd that 100,000 supporters joined him in Butler, but reports estimate 21,000 in attendance at the Oct. 5 Butler event.

During an attempt to share a photo from Butler, Trump’s rally staff displayed the wrong photo. Trump told the crowd, “They’re so stupid,” about his rally staff.

Trump spoke to the Juneau crowd for nearly 2 hours, focusing on immigration and the economy. He criticized his opponent, Vice President Harris, on inflation, tax policies, and immigration.

“If we lose this election, this country is finished,” Trump said. “If we win Wisconsin, we win the presidency.”

Trump said he was told Wisconsin is probably the toughest of the swing states to win. He said, “I don’t think so.”

Trump’s campaign rally site hung one sign that read, "Vote Early."

The Juneau stop was Trump’s ninth visit to Wisconsin.