Former President Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Breaking News. Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed prostate cancer, according to a statement released by his personal office on Sunday afternoon. The statement said the cancer is an "aggressive form" that has spread to his bones. The former president is 82.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.

The statement continued. “While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

Biden and his family are reviewing medical treatments.

This is a developing story.

Levi Rickert
Levi Rickert
Levi "Calm Before the Storm" Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online.