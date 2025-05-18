Former President Joe Biden Diagnosed with Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Details By Levi Rickert May 18, 2025

Breaking News.

Former President Joe Biden was diagnosed prostate cancer, according to a statement released by his personal office on Sunday afternoon. The statement said the cancer is an "aggressive form" that has spread to his bones. The former president is 82.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement said.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

The statement continued.

Biden and his family are reviewing medical treatments.

This is a developing story.

