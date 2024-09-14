For 30 Years, the Violence Against Women Act has Advanced Public Safety for Native Women and Girls

Details By Native News Online Staff September 14, 2024

On Thursday, President Joe Biden celebrated the 30th anniversary of the passage of the Violence Against Women Act. (VAWA). He had reason to celebrate because he, as a U.S. senator then, authored the legislation that forged a new path forward for survivors of gender-based violence.

Through the tireless advocacy of tribal leaders, Native advocates each VAWA Reauthorization has improved public safety for tribal communities, as the first comprehensive federal law to focus on preventing and addressing violence against women and to provide justice and support for survivors.

The promise of VAWA is being turned into action as the Biden-Harris administration continues to implement the VAWA Reauthorization Act of 2022’s expanded protections and services, including for survivors from underserved and marginalized communities, as well as investments in prevention, and new protections against online harassment and abuse. To mark the 30th anniversary of this landmark legislation, today the Biden-Harris administration announced new actions to increase funding to address gender-based violence and support survivors; meet the housing needs of survivors; address online harassment and abuse; support states in using federal funds to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers; strengthen enforcement to narrow the “boyfriend loophole;” and support youth exposed to domestic violence.

Democratic National Commitee Native Causus Chair Clara Pratte (Navajo) issued this statement to commemorate the 30th anniversary:



“Thirty years ago, as a leader in the Senate, Joe Biden brought members of Congress together to pass the historic Violence Against Women Act to address domestic violence, stalking, and sexual assault. Thanks in part to this groundbreaking legislation and its subsequent reauthorizations, instances of domestic violence have declined significantly, dropping 67% from 1993 to 2022. While VAWA was an important step forward in putting an end to domestic violence, it is our duty to continue to fight for a safer country for future generations of women and girls.



“The Violence Against Women Act Reauthorization Act of 2022, built upon the legacy of this historic law, included much needed expansion of special criminal jurisdiction of Tribal courts to cover non-Native perpetrators of sexual assault, child abuse, stalking, sex trafficking, and assults on Tribal law enforcement officers on Tribal lands. The act also supports the development of a pilot project to enhance access safety for survivors in Alaska Native villages.



“On this VAWA anniversary, we remain committed to building upon this law to put an end to the epidemic of domestic violence so that all Americans can live their lives safe from abuse and violence.”

