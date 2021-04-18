First Lady Jill Biden to Visit Navajo Nation on Thursday & Friday

Details By Native News Online Staff April 18, 2021

WASHINGTON — The White House announced on Saturday that First Lady Jill Biden will visit the Window Rock, Ariz. on Thursday, April 22 and Friday, April 23. Window Rock is the capital of the Navajo Nation, home of the largest Indian reservation in the United States.

The White House released few details of the First Lady's trip, but said additional details will follow.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez told The Arizona Republic on Sunday that Mrs. Biden planned to meet with the tribe's leaders, including Navajo Nation First Lady Phefelia Nez and Second Lady Dottie Lizer.

The Navajo Nation has been the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic. President Nez said healthcare, as it relates to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Navajo Nation's vaccination roll out will be discussed during the First Lady's visit. Other topics to be discussed will include early childhood education, and the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

