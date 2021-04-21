First Lady Jill Biden Kicks of Three Days in Southwest; Will Visit Navajo Nation on Thursday & Friday

Details By Native News Online Staff April 21, 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — First Lady Jill Biden kicked off a three day visit to the Southwest on Wednesday. She was greeted at the Albuquerque International Sunport’s tarmac by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, and three tribal council governors of the three Pueblos located closest to Albuquerque, N.M.

The Pueblo leaders who greeted the First Lady were Pueblo of Sandia Gov. Stuart Paisano, Pueblo of Isleta Gov. Vernon Abeita, and Pueblo of San Felipe Governor Anthony Ortiz.

Also, greeting Biden was New Mexico state Rep. Teresa Leger Fernanez, who is chair of the Committee on Indigenous People.

"She's going out to a Native American reservation and what we know is that we are going to look at structural racism and addressing those inequities, the communities that are most are Native Americans, they are the most we have failed in that process," Leger Fernanez told a pool reporter at the airport.

Later Wednesday, Biden visited the First Choice Community Healthcare, South Valley Medical Center, where Covid-19 were administered.

"So why did you decide to come? You felt a duty? Did you have any hesitation?" Biden asked a woman who was about to get her vaccine shot.



"I did. I was hesitant a little bit," the woman said. "I mean, I didn't know what was going in my body. And I'm doing them for the community, my family..."



"Right, that's what we want for you," said Biden.



The woman continued, "... and for myself. Let's get those numbers going down guy. No more lives to lose."

On Thursday, she will travel to the Navajo Nation where she will meet with Navajo President Jonathan Nez and First Lady Phefelia Nez in Window Rock, Ariz, then meet with Navajo women leaders. Later on Thursday, Biden will deliver a radio address to Navajo citizens.

On Friday, the First Lady, who has a doctorate in education, will meet with Navajo students and later tour a Covid-19 vaccination site on the Navajo Nation, which has been the Covid-19 pandemic epicenter of Indian Country.

After touring the Navajo Nation, she will return to Washington, D.C.

Celebrating 10 years of Native News... We launched Native News Online back in February 2011 with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to celebrate our first decade with a gift of $10 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff