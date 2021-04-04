Fire on Ft. Berthold Reservation Destroys New Apartment Complex, Tenants Evacuated

Details By Darren Thompson April 04, 2021

New Town, N.D. — A fire on the Ft. Berthold Reservation destroyed a new apartment complex early Sunday morning causing dozens of families to evacuate to the nearby Northern Lights Wellness Center in New Town, N.D.

Hawk Estates is owned by the Three Affiliated Tribes—Mandan, Hidatsa & Arikara (MHA)—and opened on July 17, 2017. The apartment complex has 36 units with 34 units occupied. All tenants were evacuated.

According to KFYTV, one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

“At this time there are no missing person reports or casualties,” MHA Councilwoman Dr. Monica Mayer said in a statement. “All North Segment Property Management leased tenants are safe and accounted for.”

According to a statement made by the tribe, fire alarms in the apartment complex started around 5:30 am, alerting all tenants to evacuate. Temporary cots and emergency supplies are available for tenants affected by the fire at the Northern Lights Wellness Center and the tribe’s North Segment is providing hotel lodging for tenants at the 4 Bears Casino & Resort.

“North Segment would like to gratefully thank the immediate actions taken by local MHA and New Town Law Enforcement, first responders, ambulances, and fire departments from the surrounding communities,” Dr. Mayer said.

Donations can be sent to the a at 710 East Ave. N., New Town, ND 58757 or by phone at (701) 627-3456.

About The Author Author: Darren Thompson Darren Thompson (Lac du Flambeau Ojibwe) is a freelance journalist and based in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, where he also contributes to Unicorn Riot, an alternative media publication. Thompson has reported on political unrest, tribal sovereignty, and Indigenous issues for the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network, Indian Country Today, Native News Online, Powwows.com and Unicorn Riot. He has contributed to the New York Times, the Washington Post, and Voice of America on various Indigenous issues in international conversation. He has a bachelor’s degree in Criminology & Law Studies from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.