Final Vote on Deb Haaland’s Confirmation to Take Place Next Monday

Details By Native News Online Staff March 11, 2021

WASHINGTON — Despite opposition in the Senate from some GOP senators, Rep. Deb Haaland’s nomination to become the next secretary of the U.S Department of the Interior is on track for a final vote on Monday. A tribal citizen of the Pueblo of Laguna, Haaland is poised to become the first Native American to serve in a presidential cabinet.

On Tuesday, Republican senators Steve Daines (MT) and Cynthia Lummis (WY) placed Haaland’s nomination on hold. Daines, a member of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, cited Haaland’s opposition to pipelines and fossil fuels as his reasoning.

"Despite Republican obstruction, Rep. Haaland will be confirmed," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said. Schumer stated on the Senate floor that the body will begin Haaland’s confirmation process this week.

"She would be the first Native American Cabinet member of any agency and the first Indigenous secretary of the Department of Interior, a profoundly historic moment given the troubled relationship between the federal government and tribal nations,” Schumer continued.

Haaland faced contentious questioning during her two-day confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee two weeks ago on her positions on fossil fuels, fracking and endangered species. Her support as a water protector at Standing Rock, when tribal nations and allies opposed the Dakota Access Pipeline, was mentioned during the hearing.

With Democrats in control of the Senate, Haaland’s confirmation is not in trouble. She has the support of every Democratic senator and two GOP senators have said they are supporting her confirmation. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), vice chair of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, voted last week to advance Haaland’s confirmation to the full Senate from the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) last week said she will vote to confirm her.

Celebrating 10 years of Native News... We launched Native News Online back in February 2011 with the belief that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope it inspires you to celebrate our first decade with a gift of $10 or more to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff