FBI Working to Recover Remains Found on the Crow Indian Reservation

- By Native News Online Staff
-
On Friday, Sept.27, 2024, the FBI released the following statement:
On September 26, 2024, the FBI was made aware of what appears to be human remains on the Crow Indian Reservation. The FBI's Evidence Response Team is working to recover the remains and process the location where they were found.
We are working the case jointly with the Billings Police Department and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no other information will be released at this time.
