FBI Working to Recover Remains Found on the Crow Indian Reservation

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff September 27, 2024

On Friday, Sept.27, 2024, the FBI released the following statement:

On September 26, 2024, the FBI was made aware of what appears to be human remains on the Crow Indian Reservation. The FBI's Evidence Response Team is working to recover the remains and process the location where they were found.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

We are working the case jointly with the Billings Police Department and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no other information will be released at this time.

More Stories Like This

Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools. Donate Free Newsletter