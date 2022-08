FBI Offers $5,000 Reward for Information on Homicide Death of Herbert Whitehorse

Details By Native News Online Staff August 05, 2022

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the homicide of Herbert Whitehorse.

On May 3, 2018, the body of Herbert Whitehorse was found in an arroyo in Shiprock, N.M., located on the Navajo Nation.

An autopsy determined Whitehorse, 67, died from blunt force trauma to his head.

He possibly was last seen alive on or about April 15, 2018, in the Shiprock area.

The FBI and Navajo Department of Criminal Investigations are investigating.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the FBI at 505-889-1300 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

