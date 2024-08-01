Extension to File Claim: Important information on Sexual Abuse Claims

Details By Native News Online Staff August 01, 2024

The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition on Thursday released the following announcment:

Dear Relative,

The Franciscan Friars of California, Inc. has determined that at least seven Native American tribes in Arizona and New Mexico are eligible to file claims against the Franciscan Province of St. Barbara for clergy sexual abuse as part of its ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy case.

The Franciscan Friars of California, Inc. filed for bankruptcy on December 31, 2023, due to facing 94 new abuse claims, mostly from California.

The Bankruptcy Court has extended the deadline for filing proofs of claim to August 30, 2024.

Your Voice Matters: The strength and courage to report abuse is vital. If you or someone you know is a survivor, please file your claim to receive support.

To find information about the Franciscan Friars of California's bankruptcy case, including instructions on proofs of claim click HERE.

If you or someone you know has experienced abuse, please reach out to the StrongHearts Native Helpline at 1-844-762-8483 or by visiting StrongHearts Native Helpline. This confidential and anonymous service is available 24/7 and offers culturally appropriate support for Native Americans dealing with domestic and sexual violence.

