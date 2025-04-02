Ernie Stevens Jr. Re-Elected as Chairman of the Indian Gaming Association

Details By Levi Rickert April 02, 2025

SAN DIEGO — Ernie Stevens Jr. has been re-elected by acclamation to serve his 13th term as Chairman of the Indian Gaming Association (IGA). Running unopposed, he received unanimous support from tribal leadership, reaffirming their confidence in his leadership and vision.

Expressing his gratitude, Stevens stated:

"From day one of my Chairmanship, my commitment has been unwavering—my work is my campaign, always inspired and guided by our tribal leadership."

He continued, “For 24 years, I have remained steadfast, and I will not unpack my bags for the next two years either. Together, we will advance our proactive agenda and unite Indian Country to defend tribal sovereignty at all costs. I have pledged to work tirelessly—morning, noon, and night—to champion our interests in tribal government gaming. I am honored to be your messenger, amplifying the voices of our elected tribal officials with pride and purpose.”

Under Stevens’ leadership, Indian gaming revenues have grown from $11 billion in 2000 to over $49.1 billion in 2024, making Tribal Government Gaming the largest sector of the U.S. gaming industry. Within its casinos and resorts, Indian gaming employs approximately 800,000 people..

The elections took place on the final day of the 2025 Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention in San Diego, California. This premier event marked another milestone for the Indian gaming industry and coincided with the 40th anniversary of the Indian Gaming Association. Over the past four decades, the IGA has been a steadfast advocate for Indian Country, shaping policy, driving industry growth, and demonstrating the resilience and excellence of tribal gaming enterprises.

Beyond his role at the IGA, Stevens has a distinguished career in tribal leadership. He served as an elected councilman for the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin from 1993 to 1999 and as first vice president of the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI). He also holds board positions with the Center for American Indian Enterprise Development (NCAIED), the Nike N7 Foundation, the Center for Native American Youth (CNAY), and the Native American Advisory Board for the Boys and Girls Club of America (BGCA).

