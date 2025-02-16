Elizabeth Peratrovich (Tlingit) is Celebrated in Alaska on February 16t

Details By Levi Rickert February 16, 2025

Today, February 16, is Elizabeth Peratrovich Day in Alaska. Elizabeth Wanamaker Peratrovich (Tlingit) was a civil rights activist credited with pushing for anti-discrimination laws in the United States. Earlier this week, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy signed a proclamation officially declaring today as Elizabeth Peratrovich Day.

Almost two decades before the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Peratrovich was instrumental in passing the Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945, which ended legal discrimination against Alaska Native people.

The act was passed before Alaska gained statehood, making it the first state or territory in the country to have an anti-discrimination law.

Peratrovich, born in 1911 in St. Petersburg, Alaska, grew up during a time when signs outside restaurants often read: “No Indians or dogs allowed.” As a young woman, witnessing this discrimination inspired Peratrovich and her husband, Roy Peratrovich (Tlingit), to dedicate their lives to ending discrimination against Native people. In 1941, they wrote a letter to their governor, asking him to remove the racist signs—an action that ultimately became the first step in their push for the Anti-Discrimination Act.

During the National Congress of American Indians Executive Council Winter Session in Washington, D.C., in February 2024, Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) said Peratrovich was an early civil rights leader who deserves national recognition for her work. Peltola added that her staff is working on a resolution to gain national recognition for Peratrovich.

“We urgently need more Elizabeth Peratrovichs willing to get involved, educate, and inspire,” Peltola said.

Alaska Governor Dunleavy’s proclamation stated:

“Elizabeth and her husband, Roy, fought for their campaign tirelessly, and after four years of penning legislation, enlisting the help of other Alaska Natives, and lobbying territorial legislators for support, in 1945 their anti-discrimination bill passed the House and was sent to the Senate; and on February 16, 1945, after a two-hour long hearing, Elizabeth stood and delivered an impassioned and eloquent speech that garnered the support needed to pass the Anti-Discrimination Act of 1945.”

The proclamation also noted that Peratrovich continued championing civil rights until her death on December 1, 1958, at the age of 47.

In celebration of Elizabeth Peratrovich Day, DNC Chair Jaime Harrison and DNC Native Caucus Chair Clara Pratte released the following statement on Friday, February 16, 2024:

“On Elizabeth Peratrovich Day, we celebrate the enduring legacy of a fearless leader who championed Indigenous rights and social justice. Elizabeth Peratrovich’s groundbreaking work, including her instrumental role in passing the country’s first anti-discrimination law in 1945, paved the way for progress and equality. She was also an active voice in the fight for voting rights, ensuring that Indigenous voices across Tribal communities are heard and respected in the democratic process.



“As our freedoms and rights are threatened by extremists, we look to Elizabeth’s trailblazing legacy for inspiration and as a reminder that we must never be afraid to fight on behalf of all our communities. Today and every day, we honor Elizabeth Peratrovich’s contributions and recommit ourselves to advancing Indigenous rights, combatting discrimination, and upholding the principles of equality and justice for all.”

The State of Alaska has recognized February 16 as Elizabeth Peratrovich Day since 1988. In February 2023, the United States Senate recognized the holiday nationally, thanks to legislation introduced by Alaska Senators Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski. Additionally, in 2020, Peratrovich was commemorated on $1 coins in honor of her contributions to the betterment of Alaska Natives for future generations.

