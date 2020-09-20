Currents

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci to Join Navajo Nation Leadership During Live Online Town Hall on Monday

Details By Levi Rickert September 20, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer will be joined by Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) during a live online town hall on Monday, Sept. 21 at 8:45 a.m. - MDT on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page to discuss COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

Dr. Fauci is the country’s leading infectious diseases expert and has advised six U.S. presidents since beginning his service as the director of NIAID in 1984.

"We will be joined by Dr. Fauci to help provide more information and answers for our Navajo people in regards to COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation. We welcome all of our Navajo Nation residents to tune in online and through KTNN radio for this important discussion,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

The Navajo Nation has been the epicenter for Covid-19 in Indian Country. The total positive Covid-19 cases surpassed 10,000 last week. With the 12 newest cases announced on Sunday evening, the there have been 10,119 positive cases since reporting began on March 17, 2020. The death toll stood at 548 as of Sunday.

While Dr. Fauci is expected to talk about the Covid-19 impact on the Navajo Nation, speculation is he will discuss vaccine testing on Navajo citizens that is expected to begin this week. The announcement volunteer vaccine trials with pharmuceutical giant Pfizer-BioNTech for Covid-19 was made by Nez on Facebook this past Friday.

“A vaccine is needed to end the pandemic,” Nez said, adding that trials are occurring across the U.S. and “it’s important that the Navajo people have an opportunity to participate in a Phase 3 trial.” The post drew immediate backlash and suspicion, according to the Navajo Times.

Dr. Fauci’s remarks will also be broadcasted live on KTNN 660 AM and 101.5 FM. Ahe’hee’ in notheastern Arizona.

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Levi Rickert Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. He can be reached at [email protected]