Donate on World Press Freedom Day

Details By Levi Rickert May 03, 2024

Letter from the Publisher

Today is World Press Freedom Day, which celebrates the importance of news and information as a public good—while leaving no one behind.

Recent events around the world in Ukraine and Gaza have demonstrated the importance of having a free press that is allowed to be in harm's way in order to report on the devastating impact of brutal wars.



Closer to home, Native News Online covers important issues that impact the lives of Native Americans, including health equity issues and the generational impact of Indian boarding school on our people. This week, we are bringing focus to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) crisis in commemoration of National Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Day on Sunday, May 5.



This year, Native News Online will also be covering the very consequential presidential election.



Covering these important stories, as with others covered by Native News Online, is made possible because of the fundamental right of the freedom of the press that exists in the United States.



Freedom of the press makes this possible on a high level. At the practical level, your financial support allows us to put this freedom to work. Reader donations— whether $5 or $500—fund our editors, reporters, and photographers.



As a valued Native News Online supporter and reader, please consider making a donation today to celebrate World Press Freedom Day. Your generosity will help Native News Online uphold its mission to provide accurate, timely and free news to Indian Country and non-Natives communities. Please donate today.





Megwetch,



Levi Rickert

Editor and Publisher

