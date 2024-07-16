Donald J. Trump Formally Nominated for President by Republican Party on Monday

Details By Levi Rickert July 16, 2024

Native Vote 2024. On Monday, the Republican Party officially nominated former President Donald J. Trump in Milwaukee, Wisconsin as its presidential nominee for the 2024 presidential election on November 5, 2024.

It is the third nomination by the Republican Party for Trump. He was nominated in 2016 and went on to defeat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In 2020, Trump lost the presidential race to President Joe Biden,

The Democrats will hold their convention in Chicago in late August where President Biden is expected to be nominated for a second term.

Monday’s nomination comes two days after Trump survived an assassination attempt while speaking at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

After Trump secured the needed delegate votes for the nomination, a large monitor read “OVER THE TOP” in the Fiserv Forum. The delegates danced to the song, “Celebration.”

