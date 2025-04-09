Discover the Warrior Within with D.J. Vanas on Native Bidaské – April 11 at 12 PM ET

Details By Kristen Lilya April 09, 2025

Friday, April 11th, 2025

12:00 pm ET / 11:00 am CT / 10:00 am MT / 9:00 am PT

Native Bidaské returns with a powerful new episode featuring D.J. Eagle Bear Vanas—an enrolled member of the Ottawa Tribe, U.S. Air Force veteran, best-selling author, and one of Indian Country’s most respected motivational speakers.

For more than two decades, D.J. has inspired audiences across the country—from tribal nations and Fortune 500 companies to NASA, Mayo Clinic, and The White House—with a timeless message: we all have a warrior spirit within us.

Author of The Tiny Warrior, Spirit on the Run, and The Warrior Within (Penguin Random House), D.J. brings Indigenous values to life as tools for leadership, service, and resilience. His story-driven approach has reached millions through PBS, NBC, Forbes, the Daily Stoic podcast, and more.

Join us for an unforgettable conversation about how traditional warrior principles can help us rise to life’s challenges—and lead with heart and strength in everything we do.

📅 Thursday, April 11

⏰ 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT

📍 Streaming on Native News Online’s Facebook and YouTube pages

WATCH LIVE HERE:

