Dept. of Justice Launches New Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Website

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff May 02, 2022

The Department of Justice (DOJ) this week launced a website to streamline information and resources related to open missing and murdered Indigenous persons cases.

The new page within the DOJ’s Tribal Justice and Safety website details the federal government’s increased efforts to address the disproportionately high rates of violence impacting Indigenous communities.

The website page allows visitors to quickly report or identify a missing person; view unsolved Indian Country cases: contact the office of tribal justice; and learn more about current initiatives and upcoming listening sessions.

Last year, President Biden issued a proclamation to declaring May 5, 2021 a day to “remember the Indigenous people who we have lost to murder and those who remain missing and commit to working with Tribal Nations to ensure any instance of a missing or murdered person is met with swift and effective action.”

Six months later, the President signed an executive order that calls for interagency cooperation in criminal justice and public safety systems addressing missing and murdered Indigenous peoples: the act directs the Departments of Justice, Interior, Health and Human Services, and Homeland Security to work together with tribes.

Simultaneously, the Department Justice launched the Steering Committee to Address the Crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons, tasked with consultation with tribal leaders and stakeholders, with reviewing the Department’s current practices, and developing a comprehensive plan to strengthen the department’s work. That plan is slated to be submitted to the President in July 2022.

More Stories Like This

Do you appreciate a Native perspective on the news? For the past decade-plus, we’ve covered the important Indigenous stories that are often overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the toppling of colonizer statues during the racial equity protests, to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women (MMIW) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools, we have been there to provide a Native perspective and elevate Native voices. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps us remain a force for change in Indian Country and continue telling the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter