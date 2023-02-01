Deborah Parker and Dr. Samuel Torres on this week’s Native Bidaské

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff February 01, 2023

Deborah Parker & Dr. Samuel Torres from the National Native American Boarding Healing Coalition will be on this week’s Native Bidaské program on Friday, Feb. 3, at 12:00 noon - Eastern Time.

Parker and Torres will discuss the Road to Healing Tour and other steps the coalition is taking to provide healing for those impacted by the Indian Boarding School Era.

Parker (Tulalip Tribes) serves as the Chief Executive Officer of The National Native American Boarding Healing Coalition (NABS). A respected mother and leader, she spent her career working on policy issues in Indian Country. In 2013, she was instrumental in ensuring a tribal provision was included in the Violence Against Women Act (ACT).

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Torres is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer for The National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition and has been a fundamental part of the team since 2019. Torres first joined NABS as the Director of Research and Programs, where his contributions have included leading research teams through several projects, such as the Indian Child Removal Study with the First Nations Repatriation Institute and the University of Minnesota.

To watch this episode, tune into the Live stream on the Native News Online Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube social media accounts, and subscribe to our channel.

More Stories Like This

12 years of Native News This month, we celebrate our 12th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter