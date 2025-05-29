Deb Haaland Previews Economic Agenda

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff May 29, 2025

Native Vote. Today, Deb Haaland, candidate for New Mexico governor, headlined the “Breaking Barriers” event hosted by the New Mexico chapter of the American Marketing Association. During her remarks, Haaland introduced key elements of her economic plan, focusing on boosting small, local businesses and creating new opportunities for growth across the state.

“There’s no reason New Mexico can’t lead the nation in tech investment, clean energy innovation, and a thriving, homegrown film industry,” Haaland said. “We’ve made progress, but there’s still so much more we can accomplish.”

Haaland has been meeting with small business owners, workers, and local leaders to better understand the challenges they face. Her plan aims to offset federal cuts to essential programs that support small businesses, invest in site readiness, and attract diverse industries to communities across New Mexico.

In the weeks ahead, Haaland will continue engaging with residents and stakeholders, sharing additional proposals designed to foster economic opportunity for all New Mexicans.

Haaland’s campaign has garnered strong support from across the state, with endorsements from local elected officials, small business owners, advocacy groups, and prominent organizations. Supporters include Senator Ben Ray Luján, Representatives Teresa Leger Fernandez, Melanie Stansbury, and Gabe Vasquez, along with groups such as Conservation Voters New Mexico Action Fund and EMILYs List.

