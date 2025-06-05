Deb Haaland Endorses Peggy Flanagan for U.S. Senate: “She Has the Guts, Smarts, and Determination to Make Real Change”

Details By Native News Online Staff June 05, 2025

Native Vote. Former U.S. Interior Secretary and trailblazing Congresswoman from New Mexico, Deb Haaland, has officially endorsed Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan in her campaign for the U.S. Senate.

“You learn quickly what it takes to make real change in Washington: you need guts, smarts, and a whole lot of determination. Peggy Flanagan embodies all these qualities – that’s why she’s been such an effective leader,” said Deb Haaland. “It’s Peggy’s lived experience, as a kid on Medicaid, SNAP, and living in government assisted housing that will bring the diversity of voice that creates power in D.C., this is why I am endorsing her for the U.S. Senate.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“Deb has seen the work I’ve done at nearly every stage of my career,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “It's an honor to have earned her endorsement because I know she truly believes in my leadership and my ability to deliver for Minnesota’s families. And as someone who has been highly effective in Washington, I am grateful that Deb believes I’m the right person for the job.”

Haaland’s endorsement follows a wave of recent support for Flanagan, including backing from suburban and greater Minnesota leaders earlier this week. Her growing coalition now includes endorsements from U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, former U.S. Senator Al Franken, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, State Auditor Julie Blaha, Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, and dozens of state and local leaders—among them, nearly every member of the DFL House leadership and five legislators from Minnesota’s Second Congressional District.

In 2018, Deb Haaland made history as one of the first Native American women elected to Congress. She later became the first Native American to serve in a presidential Cabinet, leading the Department of the Interior under President Joe Biden. Haaland is currently running for governor of New Mexico.

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter