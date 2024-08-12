CRYP Takes Youth to Camp at Turner Enterprises' Standing Butte Ranch

Details By Cheyenne River Youth Project August 12, 2024

EAGLE BUTTE, SD — This summer, six youth from the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation had the opportunity to spend three nights at Turner Enterprises’ Standing Butte Ranch in South Dakota. Arranged by the Cheyenne River Youth Project with support from the Turner Foundation, this special camping trip took place on July 22-23.

Formerly known as the Triple U Buffalo Ranch, this unique property was featured in the award-winning 1990 film “Dances with Wolves.” The majority of its 45,921 acres remains natural prairie, with rolling hills, deep creek breaks, unbroken prairie sod, native grasses and other native plants, and thriving wildlife.

The ranch’s programming is designed to share knowledge about the prairie, including soil health, native plant life, traditional foods and medicines, and of course the American bison. A herd of approximately 2,000 bison make their home here.

The campers ranged in age from 13 to 17. Four CRYP staff members served as chaperones: Jerica Widow, programs director; Wakinyan Chief, arts manager, Danielle Reynolds, programs assistant; and Nation Cowins, programs assistant trainee.

“It was a good experience for our youth to see how buffalo ranches are different from cattle ranches,” Widow said. “It also was interesting to learn about the significant role Ted Turner’s ranches play in our local buffalo processing centers, and their connection with the clothing company Patagonia through bison hides.”

Each day at the ranch began with an opening prayer, and each day’s teachings gave the young campers new opportunities to engage with their environment — and with their Lakota culture, which is so deeply connected to the natural world. On the first day, Monday, the campers took a fire-making lesson and learned about the land; on Tuesday, they viewed the bison herd — which is maintained without any cattle DNA — and learned about the animals and their diet.

“On Wednesday, we learned about the soil health on the ranch, including enzymes and bio matter in the soil, cover crops, and soil temperatures,” Widow said.

“The ranch managers gave us a thorough lesson about soil health and biodiversity,” agreed Wakinyan Chief, CRYP’s arts manager. “They also took us on a hike to see a prairie dog town and burrowing owls. They taught us about how important prairie dogs, prairie chickens and bison are to the welfare of the grasslands.”

Later that day, the CRYP group visited the South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre, where they learned more about life on earth as well as space science. Then, on their last evening in camp, the teens harvested traditional foods and medicines.

“Once the sun went down, Danielle taught us how to play hand games, and we played several rounds,” Chief said. “Then she led us all in a round dance and taught the young women about different styles of women’s powwow dancing.”

On that final evening, the kids also engaged in a debriefing session and learned more about how they can help plan future camping events.

“Sarah Berndt, who is 16, was tapped by the Turner Foundation to possibly plan the next trip so it would be youth-led,” Widow said. “She has some great ideas, such as incorporating more evening activities for the group. All the youth gave good feedback.”

During that debrief session, campers also shared that they loved swimming in the Missouri River. It kept them cool, and their spirits high, in the hot summer weather.

Sabrienne Grindstone, 13, said she loved swimming and seeing the buffalo. Emma Berndt, 15, said her favorite parts of the experience included meeting and connecting with new teens as well as enjoying the peace and quiet at Standing Butte Ranch.

“The teens said they loved digging for timpsila and learning about indigenous plants,” Chief shared. “They all really enjoyed playing hand games and round-dancing. It also was fun to see Sarah and Emma present their T-shirt design for the camp! Everyone got T-shirts, and ever since then, I see our campers coming to the teen center wearing their camp shirts.”

“We are so happy that our kids could have these experiences,” Widow said. “We’re deeply grateful to the Turner Foundation for their time and support, which made this incredible opportunity possible.”

