Currents

COVID-19 Deaths on Navajo Nation Near 500

Details By Levi Rickert August 26, 2020

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. – On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported four more deaths on the the Navajo Nation from COVID-19. With the four additional deaths, the total death toll reached 498 from the deadly disease since the tracking began on March 17, 2020.

Additionally, the Navajo Nation reported 14 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation. Reports indicate that 7,018 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 – this number is lower than previously reported due to an error reported by one health care facility. 93,135 COVID-19 tests have been administered. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 9,597.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,309

Crownpoint Service Unit: 801

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 767

Gallup Service Unit: 1,543

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,299

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,488

Tuba City Service Unit: 932

Winslow Service Unit: 454

* Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

The Navajo Nation will have a 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning Saturday, Aug. 29, at 9:00 p.m. until Monday, Aug. 31 at 5:00 a.m.

"It’s not realistic to think that we will ever have zero cases of COVID-19 until there is a safe vaccine available. Yesterday we had six new cases and today we have 14. As I’ve stated previously, there remains substantial risk for everyone because there are still high numbers of cases in nearby towns and cities. We all have to remain diligent and stay focused. We can’t become too relaxed on practicing safety measures. Keep wearing your masks, practicing social distancing, washing your hands, avoiding large crowds, and staying home as much as possible,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

On Wednesday, the state of Utah reported 407 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 187 new cases, and New Mexico reported 205.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's COVID-19 website: undefined://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1598586442730000&usg=AFQjCNHlI3jzA5ixK8DtmLi6cvb-9K5Gag">undefined navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call ‪‪(928) 871-7014‪.

About The Author Author: Levi Rickert Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. He can be reached at [email protected]