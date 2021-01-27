Covid-19 Cases Still on the Rise on Navajo Nation

Details By Native News Online Staff January 27, 2021

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On Wednesday, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 152 new Covid-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and four more deaths. The total number of deaths is now 989 as of Wednesday. Reports indicate that 14,266 individuals have recovered from Covid-19, and 230,323 Covid-19 tests have been administered. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases is now 27,887, including 70 delayed reported cases.

Navajo Nation Covid-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,124

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,741

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,158

Gallup Service Unit: 4,423

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,535

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,825

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,302

Winslow Service Unit: 1,762

* 17 residences with Covid-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Wednesday, the state of Arizona reported 5,918 new cases, Utah reported 2,009, and New Mexico reported 755 new cases. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez visited with health care workers at Sage Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, as they continue to administer the Covid-19 vaccines to local elderly residents.

“With the spread of Covid-19 variants being reported in more and more states and around the world, it’s very crucial that everyone continue to take all precautions to protect yourselves and others from the virus. Traveling off the Navajo Nation and attending in-person gatherings create increased risks for everyone. Please do everything you can to protect your loved ones, especially our elders, children, and those with underlying health conditions. Stay home as much as possible, avoid crowds, practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, and wash your hands often,” President Nez said.

“The risks associated with Covid-19 remain high, especially in areas near and around the Navajo Nation. The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation. Stay local, stay safe. Please continue to pray for all of our health care workers, first responders, and all of the families who have lost loved ones to Covid-19 and those fighting for their lives. Be safe and continue to stay strong,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information, including helpful prevention tips, and resources to help stop the spread of Covid-19, visit the Navajo Department of Health's Covid-19 website: https://www.google.com/url?q=http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19&source=gmail&ust=1611891992491000&usg=AFQjCNFcn_QUymMEz0OrrkS9ucBQ7AVVNw">http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/Covid-19. For Covid-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

About The Author Author: Native News Online Staff