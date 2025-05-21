Congressional Native American Caucus Vice Chairs for the 119th Congress Selected

On Tuesday, Co-Chairs of the Congressional Native American Caucus, Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) and Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS), announced the new Vice Chairs of the Caucus. Rep. Nick Begich (R-AK) will serve as the Republican Vice Chair and Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) will serve as the Democrat Vice Chair. Rep. Cole is a tribal citizen of the Chickasaw Nation; Rep. Davids is a tribal citizen of the Ho-Chunk Nation; and Representatives Begich and Stansbury are non-Natives.

After selecting the Vice Chairs, the Representatives released the following statements:

“I am excited to welcome Representatives Begich and Stansbury to the leadership team of the Congressional Native American Caucus. With their help, Congresswoman Davids and I will be able to better educate and inform Members of Congress on the unique issues concerning Native Americans and the constitutional rights of tribes. I look forward to all working together on this vital mission, which will improve the lives of tribes across the country” Rep. Cole said.

“It’s an important moment for the bipartisan Congressional Native American Caucus as we welcome Representatives Melanie Stansbury and Nick Begich as new Vice Chairs. Their dedication to Tribal communities and commitment to bipartisan collaboration will help us continue advancing policies that respect Tribal sovereignty and improve the lives of Native people across the country,” Rep. Davids said.

“I am honored to be selected as a Co-Vice Chair of the Native American Caucus. Representing Alaska - home to over 200 federally recognized Tribes - I recognize the importance of advocating for the voices of Alaska Natives in Congress and many of the challenges tribal communities face. I look forward to working closely with my colleagues to advance lasting solutions that reinforce self-determination and well-being for Native Americans across the nation,” said Rep. Begich.

“I am honored and humbled to have the opportunity to serve as Vice Chair for the Native American Caucus. It is our duty to ensure that the United States partners with and upholds its trust and treaty responsibilities to Tribal Nations. This bipartisan caucus is integral to that work and the fight to protect and strengthen partnerships with Indigenous communities across the country. I look forward to continuing to do this work in the 119th Congress,” said Rep. Stansbury.

