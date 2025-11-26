Coming Up on Native Bidaské: Behind the Animation: Joey Clift Talks “Pow” and Native Storytelling

- Details
- By Native StoryLab
-
How do you tell a story that blends tradition, modern life, and humor? Native writer and director Joey Clift joins Levi Rickert on this week’s Native Bidaské to discuss his animated comedy short film Pow, a story rooted in his own childhood experiences at powwows.
Pow follows a young Native kid trying to charge his video game console at a powwow—a scenario that’s both hilarious and relatable. With an all-Native voice cast and crew, including Cherokee Nation member and Annie Award winner Morgan Thompson, the film brings authenticity and representation to the screen.
Clift emphasizes the importance of cultural accuracy while blending modern and traditional elements. His goal is to inspire Native youth and families to embrace their culture while enjoying stories that reflect their realities. Pow is now streaming on FNX, reaching audiences who rarely see themselves in animated media.
On the episode, Clift shares the challenges of creating an all-Native production team, why representation matters in animation, and how humor can connect generations while honoring cultural traditions.
Tune in to Native Bidaské on Friday, Nov. 28 at 12 PM ET to hear Joey Clift’s behind-the-scenes story and the future of Native animation.
👉 Join us for this conversation on Native Bidaské
Date: Thursday, November 27th, 2025
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT / 10:00 a.m. MT / 9:00 a.m. PT
Streaming on: Facebook, YouTube, and the Native News Online website.
