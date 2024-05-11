Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby leads Ribbon Cutting for Lakecrest Casino and Hotel in Carter County

Tags

Details By Chickasaw Nation Media May 11, 2024

ARDMORE, Okla. -- Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby led ribbon cutting ceremonies May 7 for Lakecrest Casino and Hotel, located minutes from Lake Murray in south central Oklahoma.

Governor Anoatubby said the project con

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Chickasaw

Nation

tinues the’s commitment to provide opportunities to grow area tourism and the economic footprint as it attracts visitors from across the region and outside of the state.

“The Chickasaw Nation is always seeking ways to positively impact our citizens and our communities, and the new Lakecrest Casino and Hotel will do just that,” Governor Anoatubby said.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“We are known for a long history of entrepreneurship and community building, a tradition we carry each and every day, as we celebrate the completion of a project that will benefit many here in the Ardmore area and many more across the Chickasaw Nation, and beyond.”

Located on State Highway 70, 2 miles east of I-35 exit 29, Lakecrest combines modern amenities with a friendly atmosphere to create a full-service resort experience just five minutes from Lake Murray. The dynamic development features a 70,000-square-foot casino with more than 1,000 electronic games and eight table games, along with a boutique, coffee shop, restaurant and bar. The 89-room hotel also includes a picturesque resort pool, business center and conference space. The property’s RV park has 20 slips and includes Wi-Fi, electrical hookups and online reservations.



“Lakecrest is a perfect getaway for people seeking a change of scenery with an added element of excitement,” said Chickasaw Nation Secretary of Commerce Dan Boren. “Building on our capabilities in providing choice entertainment, retail and hospitality experiences, we believe Lakecrest will be a destination location attracting visitors from Texas, Arkansas and surrounding states.”

The Carter County development is anticipated to have an estimated $3.7 million annual payroll as it employs approximately 450 people in full- and part-time roles. Studies conducted on the Chickasaw Nation’s behalf estimate a total economic impact on the regional economy in year one of about $102.4 million, including construction. A five-year economic impact is estimated at about $307.6 million.

“When we look at this property, we see more than just the fun and entertainment, or the peace and relaxation of luxury accommodations,” Governor Anoatubby said. “We see employment and the creation of hundreds of new jobs. We see the positive economic impact on the economies of Ardmore and Carter County. Most of all, we see the multitude of ways it will directly contribute to meeting our mission to enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people.”

Lakecrest Casino and Hotel is located at 1000 US Highway 70 E, Ardmore, Oklahoma. For more information, visit LakecrestCasino.com or call (580) 222-2910.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter