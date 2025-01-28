Cheyenne River Youth Project Prepares to Host 25th Annual Passion for Fashion Event on March 8

Tags

Details By Cheyenne River Youth Project January 28, 2025

EAGLE BUTTE, SD — Spring is just around the corner, and that means it is almost time for the Cheyenne River Youth Project’s 25th annual Wačhípí kta Iglúwiŋyeyapi (Youth Get Ready for the Dance). Also known as Passion for Fashion, this year’s event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 8 at CRYP’s Cokata Wiconi (Center of Life) teen center.

This annual event provides all the essentials young women and two-spirited youth need for their high school prom. It also is a vibrant celebration of Lakota culture and values, family relationships, friendships and simply being who you are.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

“We are dedicated to helping our young people strengthen the connection they have with Lakota culture so they can live wólakhota, in keeping with our people’s sacred way of life,” explained Julie Garreau, CRYP’s chief executive officer. “When our kids come to Wačhípí kta Iglúwiŋyeyapi, they certainly find the formalwear and accessories they need for the prom, which is so much fun — but they also learn how they can lean on our heritage, ancestors, stories and values to navigate challenges in their own lives.

“We also strive to create a positive, nurturing space for intergenerational bonding and mentoring,” she continued. “We are in our 37th year with CRYP and our 25th year with Passion for Fashion, and we have learned through experience that safe spaces and programs centered on cultural reclamation are essential for our young people’s healthy development.”

This year’s Passion for Fashion theme is “Identity by Design.” Not only will attendees in grades 7-12 be able to explore their own sense of style and experiment with both cultural and creative expression, they will learn about the types and significance of traditional regalia — and how contemporary Native designers are incorporating these influences in the fashion world.

When the teens arrive at the CRYP campus, they will enjoy a luncheon catered by the youth project’s own Keya (Turtle) Cafe, a few icebreaking activities, and a keynote speech by Eunice Straighthead, Miss He Sapa 2024-25. From there, they will head to the gymnasium where they can try on formalwear and shoes, select jewelry and accessories, and enjoy self-care services such as hair styling, makeovers and manicures.

Community ambassadors and volunteers will join the fun, and family members of all ages are welcome to attend as well. The evening will end with a fashion show and swag bags filled with goodies to take home.

For this year’s event, the youth project needs new and gently used dresses (especially sizes 16-26) and other formalwear, shoes (especially sizes 9-12), jewelry, hair accessories, makeup, bath sets, gift cards, and cash donations. Staff and volunteers will take any contributed funds and make additional purchases based on need.

CRYP is hoping to have all donations in house by Mar. 7, but the youth project will continue to accept items after that date for young people who are unable to attend the Mar. 8 event. To learn more about CRYP’s Wačhípí kta Iglúwiŋyeyapi program, and to make a contribution, visit lakotayouth.org/passion-for- fashion