Cheyenne River Youth Project Prepares for Wo Otúh’an Wi with the Launch of the 2024 Family Services Membership Drive

Details By Cheyenne River Youth Project September 20, 2024

It might only be September, but for the Cheyenne River Youth Project, the holidays are right around the corner. In three months, the nonprofit youth organization will deliver multiple personalized gifts to more than 1,000 children in 20 communities across the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation, and it will need every available moment to prepare for this year’s Wo Otúh’an Wi, the moon of giving away presents.

The first step is registering local families for the program, and to that end, CRYP launched its 2024 Family Services Membership Drive earlier this month. From now until Tuesday, Oct. 15, families may join the program or renew their membership for a discounted rate of $25.

A single membership covers all household members for 12 months, and it provides access to school supplies, winter clothing, shoes, household needs, baby items and of course the Wo Otúhan Wi Toy Drive.

When a family obtains or renews a Family Services membership, they receive“Wish Lists” for each child in their household. CRYP shares those lists with supporters across the country, and in December, the family will be able to pick up holiday gifts that were specifically chosen for their children — their names will even be on the packages.

This massive, nationwide initiative is deeply grounded in the traditional Lakota values of generosity and caring for others. According to CRYP Chief Executive Officer Julie Garreau, Wo Otúh’an Wi acknowledges the significance of the winter solstice and the traditional Lakota values of generosity and caring for others.

“Our toy drive isn’t just about toys, although we definitely love to see our kids’ delight when they receive something they’ve wished for,” Garreau said. “At its heart, it’s about showing our children how precious they are. When all of our partners, donors and volunteers join with us to make this magic happen, our children feel that love and care, and they understand at a deep level that they matter. In more than three decades of doing this work, we have learned that these children never forget it.

“Through the toy drive, we also are demonstrating the Lakota value of generosity, which is so important in our culture, and we are bringing light during winter’s darkest month,” she continued. “We are showing our children how to live Wólakhota, in keeping with our sacred ways.”

All Wo Otúh’an Wi Wish Lists must be returned to the youth project no later than Friday, Nov. 15 so sponsors have time to adopt the lists, shop for gifts, and ship the packages to CRYP . Once the gifts arrive, staff and volunteers will prepare literally thousands of packages for distribution to Cheyenne River’s families.

“The earlier our families return their children’s Wish Lists to us, the earlier we can get to work on fulfilling those special holiday wishes and collaborate with partners to fill in any gaps we might have,” said Jerica Widow, CRYP ’s programs director. “Every year, we serve between 1,000 and 1,500 children, and we make sure no one is forgotten. It’s a huge project, but our donors, partners, staff and volunteers all come together and work hard to make it happen.”

To sign up for Family Services or renew a membership, visit https://lakotayouth.org/programs/family-services/membership/

Local families also may visit the CRYP office at their earliest convenience to sign up or renew in person. Again, the discounted membership rate is good through Oct. 15, and all Wish Lists must be returned by Nov. 15.

Local families also may visit the CRYP office at their earliest convenience to sign up or renew in person. Again, the discounted membership rate is good through Oct. 15, and all Wish Lists must be returned by Nov. 15.

To learn more about the Cheyenne River Youth Project and its programs, and for information about making donations and volunteering, call (605) 964-8200 or visit www.lakotayouth.org. And, to stay up to date on the latest CRYP news and events, follow the youth project on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.