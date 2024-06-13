Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Calls for Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid in Palestine

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff June 13, 2024

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, located in South Dakota, passed a resolution calling for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Palestine. The Tribe announced on Wednesday that tribal council of the Tribe voted to pass the resolution on June 4, 2024.

Key Points of the Resolution:

Call for Ceasefire : The Tribe demands that the United States of America enforce an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Palestine.

: The Tribe demands that the United States of America enforce an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Palestine. Humanitarian Aid : The Tribe demands immediate food and medical aid for the Palestinian people suffering due to prolonged retaliation for so-called terroristic acts. [Acts that from our perspective can only be labeled a prolonged and valiant resistance to colonial land theft].

: The Tribe demands immediate food and medical aid for the Palestinian people suffering due to prolonged retaliation for so-called terroristic acts. [Acts that from our perspective can only be labeled a prolonged and valiant resistance to colonial land theft]. Support for Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) Movement : In solidarity with anti-apartheid activists worldwide, the Tribe supports the BDS movement.

: In solidarity with anti-apartheid activists worldwide, the Tribe supports the BDS movement. Right of Return : The Tribe calls on the United Nations and the United States to guarantee the right of return to all Palestinian people since the first Nakba in 1948.

: The Tribe calls on the United Nations and the United States to guarantee the right of return to all Palestinian people since the first Nakba in 1948. Condemnation of War Tactics : The resolution condemns the use of hospitals, schools, and refugee camps as military targets, emphasizing that all war should be a last resort.

: The resolution condemns the use of hospitals, schools, and refugee camps as military targets, emphasizing that all war should be a last resort. Solidarity with Global Movements: The Tribe recalls with gratitude and love the support from Palestinian organizations and individuals during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests and reiterates its commitment to solidarity and justice. Protest is a guaranteed right and should be protected rather than met with violent police action.

This resolution brought by grassroots tribal citizens and adopted by the Tribal Council.

More Stories Like This

Join us in celebrating 100 years of Native citizenship. On June 2, 1924, President Calvin Coolidge signed the Indian Citizenship Act, granting Native Americans US citizenship, a pivotal moment in their quest for equality. This year marks its centennial, inspiring our special project, "Heritage Unbound: Native American Citizenship at 100," celebrating their journey with stories of resilience, struggle, and triumph. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Your donations fuel initiatives like these, ensuring our coverage and projects honoring Native American heritage thrive. Donate Free Newsletter