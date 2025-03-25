Cherokee Nation Donates $100,000 in Matching Funds to American Red Cross

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff March 25, 2025

The Cherokee Nation has contributed a $100,000 matching gift to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief, doubling private donations made to the organization on Monday.

“The American Red Cross helps families at their most vulnerable, stepping in after catastrophic events to bridge gaps between first responders and recovery efforts,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “Cherokee culture holds the idea of shared community well-being in high regard, imbued in the word ‘Gadugi.’ The Red Cross is an important partner, supporting Cherokees and our neighbors across the country when they need it most.”

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Beyond disaster preparedness, relief, and recovery efforts, the Red Cross provides essential services such as blood collection, comfort kits for veterans, and more—helping over 25,000 people every day.

“Cherokee Nation and the Red Cross share a common mission to make our communities more resilient,” said Tralynna Scott, Cherokee Nation Businesses chief economist and Red Cross Tulsa-area board secretary. “Whether from widespread natural disasters or isolated house fires, Red Cross responds after tragedy to shelter displaced families and ease their path to recovery. Strong communities prioritize resiliency against inevitable setbacks. Red Cross is an invaluable partner to long-term community growth.”

As part of Red Cross Month, observed from March 1-31, the Cherokee Nation pledged to match donations up to $100,000 in support of disaster relief. During Cherokee Nation’s sponsored day, the Red Cross received more than $280,000 in private contributions.

“The American Red Cross is profoundly grateful for our partnership with the Cherokee Nation,” said Megan Haddock, American Red Cross regional chief executive officer. “Their generosity enables us to fulfill our mission of preventing and alleviating human suffering in times of crisis. Dedicated partners like the Cherokee Nation make a lasting impact on communities in need.”

More Stories Like This

Can we take a minute to talk about tribal sovereignty? Our mission draws from the warrior spirit that has sustained Indigenous peoples for generations — the same spirit that drives us to stand guard over tribal rights through relentless investigation and fearless reporting. Sovereignty isn't just a concept – it's the foundation of Native nations' right to govern, protect our lands, and preserve our cultures. Every story we publish strengthens tribal sovereignty. Unlike mainstream media, we center Indigenous voices and report directly from Native communities. When we cover land rights, water protection, or tribal governance, we're not just sharing news – we're documenting our living history and defending our future. Our journalism is powered by readers, not shareholders. If you believe in the importance of Native-led media in protecting tribal sovereignty, consider supporting our work today. Double Your Impact Today Free Newsletter