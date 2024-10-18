Cayuga Nation Unveils Sculptures Along the Cayuga-Seneca Canal Trail

- Details
- By Native News Online Staff
-
The Cayuga Nation has commissioned a series of sculptures and signage to be installed along the Frank J. Ludovico Sculpture Trail in Seneca Falls, NY. This scenic walking trail, situated on the southern bank of the Seneca River, was originally a towpath for the Cayuga-Seneca Canal and a rail bed for the Lehigh Valley Railroad.
