Cayuga Nation Unveils Sculptures Along the Cayuga-Seneca Canal Trail

The Cayuga Nation has commissioned a series of sculptures and signage to be installed along the Frank J. Ludovico Sculpture Trail in Seneca Falls, NY. This scenic walking trail, situated on the southern bank of the Seneca River, was originally a towpath for the Cayuga-Seneca Canal and a rail bed for the Lehigh Valley Railroad.
 

The trail was founded in 1999 by Wilhelmina Pusmucans, who moved to Seneca Falls in 1991. Driven by her passion for the arts and a vision for a dedicated space to celebrate sculpture, she transformed her dream into a reality. The 0.9-mile trail offers a beautiful path for hiking and biking while providing artists with a platform to create and display works that address both historical and contemporary social issues.

To represent the Nation’s five clans—snipe, bear, wolf, turtle, and heron—the Cayuga Nation commissioned local artist Sam Castner, owner of IronVine Studios, to create five distinctive metal sculptures. These artworks, along with accompanying signage for all sculptures along the trail, reflect the Nation's commitment to honoring the trail's legacy and showcasing local artists in a region rich in cultural heritage.

On the morning of October 16, the sculptures were installed by Castner, with several members of the Cayuga Nation in attendance. Signage will be added soon, pending weather conditions. The trail remains open year-round for walkers and bikers.

