California Governor Signs Measure Bringing Parity to Native American Children & Families in Adoption Process

Tags

Details By Levi Rickert August 20, 2024

Children adopted after being transferred from state juvenile court to a tribal court in California will now be included in the state’s Adoptions Assistance Program (AAP) with Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature of AB 2948 authored by Assemblymember James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino).

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

AAP benefits are a crucial aspect of the adoption process and have become potential deal breakers for many families wishing to adopt.

“The greatest gift and right that all children need and deserve is a loving family. AB 2948 ensures equity and parity for Native children so they too can be raised in a nurturing and safe home. This bill removes the additional obstacles placed on potential parents seeking to welcome tribal foster children into their families," Ramos said.

California Tribal Families Coalition Co-Executive Directors Michelle Castagne and Blair Kreuzer said, “We thank the governor for his approval of this important family bill. AB 2948 will ensure that tribal children are provided the same benefits through the Adoption Assistance Program as non-tribal children and, ultimately, have equal access to support and resources.”

The AAP program provides a monthly negotiated rate, medical coverage, payment for eligible wraparound services and other benefits. Benefits can be awarded until the child reaches the age of 21 and are based on the child’s needs and family circumstances.

Tribal children have for a long time been disproportionately affected by the qualification process simply because they were not adopted under the same conditions as non-tribal children. These benefits were established to assist prospective parents and prevent long-term foster care.

More Stories Like This

Following the release of the U.S. Department of the Interior's final report, we at Native News Online took a moment to reflect on our extensive three-year effort to highlight the traumatic legacy of Indian boarding schools. By covering all 12 Road to Healing events and publishing over 250 articles, we have amplified survivors' voices and illuminated the lasting impact on Indigenous communities. Our work continues. Please consider donating to help fund our ongoing coverage of Indian boarding schools. Donate Free Newsletter