California Feather Alert Event Educates on Statewide Alert System for Missing Native Americans

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff July 10, 2023

Tribal leaders, local law enforcement, and lawmakers gathered in Northern California on Thursday to learn about Feather Alert, a statewide alert system for missing Native Americans.

Feather Alert is designed to help law enforcement quickly notify the public of missing Native Americans and enlist their help. The California Highway Patrol issues alerts to state residents via mobile phone alerts, social media, news media and displays them on highway reader boards — similar to the AMBER alert system that notifies the public when a minor has been abducted.

The California Statewide Feather Alert Program was introduced in January in Assembly Bill 1314, authored by the state’s first and only Native American Assembly member, James C. Ramos (D-San Bernardino). Thursday's event was held in Redwood Valley, Calif., and was the third in a series of events to acclimate local and tribal law enforcement to the alert system and address any questions or concerns they may have.

The alert system is the latest in California’s efforts to improve the state’s response to the Murdered Indigenous Peoples (MMIP) crisis.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

Native American communities experience high rates of assaults, abductions, and murder. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Native women living on reservations are murdered at a rate ten times higher than the national average. Layered jurisdiction, lack of collaboration between law enforcement bodies, and systemic apathy have led to thousands of unsolved cases in Indian Country. While there is no comprehensive data on MMIP, the Bureau of Indian Affairs estimates there are 4,200 unsolved MMIP cases.

California, which has 100 sovereign nations and the largest Native American population in the nation, is among the states with the highest number of MMIPs. A report by the Sovereign Bodies Institute indicated only nine percent of murders of Indigenous women in California have ever been solved.

In April, the Round Valley Indian Tribes, who participated in Thursday's Feather Alert event, declared a State of Emergency after two of their members were found murdered. The Yurok Tribe issued a similar declaration last year.

“It gets too easy to cite these staggering statistics,” Ramos said in a statement. “The Feather Alert will aid law enforcement and families in getting the word out quickly when a Native individual is missing or endangered by alerting the public in a broad and effective manner.”

The MMIP crisis is exacerbated by systemic apathy and a jurisdictional web of federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement. Lawmakers hope the Feather Alert system will bridge the gaps in communication between law enforcement bodies — and save lives.

“Mendocino County has long faced issues of communication for numerous reasons, including the rural and geographically challenging areas our communities are in,”

Mendocino County Sheriff Matt Kendall “Effective communications and strong partnerships with our communities will help us move forward with positive outcomes in our investigations. Providing information to the public in a timely manner strengthens partnerships with our communities and allows all of us to work together with a goal of public safety. The Feather Alert System will begin a process which helps bridge these gaps we have seen in the past.”

Feather Alert systems were enacted in Washington State and Colorado earlier this year.

More Stories Like This

Native News is free to read. We hope you enjoyed the story you've just read. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. Most readers donate between $10 and $25 to help us cover the costs of salaries, travel and maintaining our digital platforms. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to join the Founder's Circle. All donations help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter