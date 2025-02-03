Burgum Highlights Working with North Dakota Tribes During His Opening Statement as Interior Secretary

Details By Levi Rickert February 03, 2025

Former North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum was sworn in on Friday as the 55th Secretary of the Interior.

“Grateful to President Trump for the honor to serve as Secretary of the Interior,” said Secretary Doug Burgum. “We look forward to delivering on President Trump’s vision for Energy Dominance – which is the foundation of American prosperity, affordability for American families, unrivaled national security, and world peace.”

Burgum highlighted energy in his remarks.

“We will achieve Energy Dominance by sustainably developing our natural resources while championing clean air and clean water, protecting our most beautiful lands, and expanding outdoor recreation!

Secretary Burgum also highlighted his experience working with tribal nations as Governor of North Dakota.

“In North Dakota, we share geography with five sovereign tribal nations. The current partnership is historically strong because we prioritized tribal engagement through mutual respect, open communication, collaboration, and a sincere willingness to listen. At Interior, we will strengthen our commitment to enhancing the quality of life, promoting economic opportunities, and empowering our tribal partners through those principles.”

As Interior secretary, Burgum will oversee the federal department that houses the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), the Bureau of Indian Education (BIE), the Office of the Special Trustee, and the Bureau of Land Management. The Interior secretary also manages 500 million acres of public lands—much of it ancestral tribal territory—along with federal wildlife programs, national parks, and monuments.

“We will treat our natural resources as national assets, which are for the benefit and use of the American people.”

Secretary Burgum’s swearing-in marks the beginning of a different chapter for the Department of the Interior. He succeeds Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo), who was the first Native American in American history to ever serve in a secretarial role in a presidential cabinet.

