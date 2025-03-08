Bosho (Hello) to Daylight Saving Time: Set Your Clocks Forward on Sunday

Tags

March 08, 2025

It’s that time of year to "spring forward." On Sunday, March 9, 2025 at 2:00 a.m., daylight saving time kicks in, and the extra hour we enjoyed last November will disappear.

Set your clocks one hour ahead before heading to bed on Saturday night.

Although most states observe this change, Arizona opts out—with the exception of the Navajo Nation—and Hawaii also does not participate.

Thanks to modern technology—such as computers, smartphones, and tablets—many devices will automatically adjust for daylight saving time at 2:00 a.m. However, you’ll still need to update some clocks and watches manually.

Even though the twice-yearly time change isn’t popular with everyone, it provides roughly 7.5 months of daylight saving time and 4.5 months of standard time in the United States.

Additionally, fire departments across the country recommend using this opportunity to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors, which should be tested monthly.

On November 2, 2025 at 2:00 a.m., clocks will revert to standard time, allowing you to gain back the extra hour of sleep.

