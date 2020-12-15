Currents

Bois Forte Casino Employee Charged in Federal Court for Embezzlement

Details By Darren Thompson December 15, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — Fortune Bay Resort & Casino employee was charged in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis for Embezzlement and Theft from Tribal Organization.

United States Attorney Erica MacDonald for the District of Minnesota alleges that Jennifer Lynn Boutto, 32, of Willow Valley Township, Minnesota, stole more than $315,000 from the casino owned and operated by the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa in northern Minnesota. The U.S. Attorney’s Office alleges the theft occurred over a period of six years—from June 2013 through October 2019.

Comments from the Fortune Bay Casino were forwarded to the Bois Forte Tribal Government.

“We are aware of the proceedings, and will comment once the matter is concluded,” said Bois Forte Tribal Chairwoman Cathy Chavers in an email to Native News Online.

An employee who wishes to remain anonymous worked with Boutto and confirmed Buotto is not a Bois Forte tribal member and worked as a front-desk employee at the resort.

Section 1163 of Title 18 (Federal Criminal Code) makes embezzlement, theft, criminal conversation, and willful misapplication of funds belonging to a tribal organization a federal crime.

It is a felony if the amount taken exceeds $100, and is subject to imprisonment for a maximum of 5 years and/or a fine. This statute applies to both Indians and non-Indians, and does not need to be committed on tribal lands.

The Fortune Bay Resort Casino is located in Tower, Minn., less than 25 miles from the Canadian border. The resort has a 173-room hotel, RV park, five restaurants, a golf course, indoor pool, snowmobiling and cross-country trails. The casino floor has 800 slot machines, 12 blackjack tables, four poker tables and a bingo hall.

Efforts to reach Jennifer Boutto and her defense attorney were unsuccessful and comment was unavailable for publication. Boutto is not in custody.

It's December 2020, can you help... We’re asking our readers for a little help as 2020 draws to a close. If you can afford it, we hope you’ll consider a one-time donation of $5 or more to help fund our Indigenous-led coverage of important news throughout Indian Country. Covering the news hasn’t been easy this year, but we believe it’s been critically important given the changes and upheaval we’ve experienced — from COVID-19 and the 2020 Census, to issues of racial equity, efforts to suppress the Native vote, and far too many stories of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls. Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Darren Thompson