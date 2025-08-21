Southern Ute Indian Tribe: No Agreement with ICE on Detention Center on Reservation

The Southern Ute Indian Tribe is pushing back against media reports claiming it has agreed to allow a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center on its reservation. In a press conference held Tuesday, the Tribe firmly denied the reports and issued a statement to clarify its stance on the controversial issue.

The clarification follows a Washington Post article that listed the Tribe’s land as one of three potential sites in Colorado for a facility to detain undocumented immigrants.

Here is the Southern Ute Indian Tribe’s statement:

The Southern Ute Indian Tribe (Tribe) is aware of recent media coverage regarding the expansion of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities across the country, including in the State of Colorado. We recognize that these reports have placed the Tribe at the center of a highly polarizing national issue, and we want to be clear: the Tribe has not entered into any agreement with ICE regarding detention operations.

The Tribe was surprised to learn of its inclusion in a planning document referenced by the Washington Post, which listed potential ICE facility sites. Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), confirmed to the Washington Post that the document was created by ICE but is outdated and unapproved. The relationship between the Tribe and ICE has been mischaracterized. The Tribe was not notified nor consulted prior to the release of this information. It is important to note, there have been no discussions between Tribal Council and federal authorities on this matter.

The Southern Ute Indian Tribe remains committed to protecting the Tribal Membership and upholding its sovereignty. Any future consideration of detention-related arrangements would require Tribal Council approval and be guided by the Tribe’s core principles and values. The Tribe appreciates the opportunity to clarify its position and urges the public and media to respect the sovereignty and integrity of Tribal governance.

