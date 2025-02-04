Billy Kirkland (Navajo) Nominated to be Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs by Trump

Details By Neely Bardwell February 04, 2025

Breaking. William “Billy” Kirkland III, citizen of the Navajo Nation, has been nominated for U.S. Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary - Indian Affairs by President Donald Trump.

His nomination was received by the Senate on Monday, Feb. 3, and has been referred to the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources for review.

His nomination was welcomed by Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren who said Kirkland will be an excellent choice for Indian Country.

“I am pleased that the Trump administration has selected someone of his high caliber,” Nygren said to Native News Online. “Mr. Kirkland’s is well-positioned to accomplish significant work for both the administration and Indian Country.”

Kirkland was a part of the White House staff during Trump’s first term, serving as Special Assistant to the President.

After Trump’s inauguration, Kirkland attended a reception in the nation’s capital on Sunday evening with tribal leaders. He was honored by the Coalition of Large Tribes during the reception.

“Anytime we can get Indian Country more involved, whether it’s here in Washington, or in the states, we definitely want to do so,” Kirkland said. “I know the White House will continue to have an open door policy with all the tribal nations.”

Kirkland was raised in Georgia and graduated from the University of Georgia with a B.A. in political science and government. Kirkland has led major Senate campaigns, including David Perdue in 2014 and Kelly Loeffler in 2020. He also served as a senior advisor to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign in Georgia and later worked on the White House Inauguration Committee before becoming a senior strategist for Vice President Mike Pence.

Former Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer, who was also considered for the position, voiced his support for Kirkland’s nomination.

“Billy Kirkland is a friend of mine. He had the inside track as he worked in the White House. I expect Billy to be a solid pick for ASIA. I also expect to continue to have access to BIA and offer some solid recommendations as I know Billy and I have worked really well. I will hold him to truly working hard for Navajo and Indian Country,” Lizer said on Tuesday.

If confirmed by the Senate, Kirkland will replace Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community, who left the position at the end of the Biden-Harris administration.

Levi Rickert contributed to this article.

