Currents

Biden to the Nation: “It’s Time for Us to Come Together as a Nation and Heal.”

Details By Levi Rickert November 06, 2020

WILMINGTON, Del. — On the cusp of winning the 2020 presidential election, former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to the nation on Friday night from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. He was joined on stage with his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

When he spoke shortly before 11 p.m. – Eastern Time, there still was no delcared winner of the presidential election because the counting of ballots continued into Friday night. Six states have yet to declare the winner of the presidential election.

“My fellow Americans, we don’t have a final declaration of victory yet but the numbers tell a clear and convincing story: We’re going to win this race,” Biden said.

He said the Democratic ticket were on course to win at least 300 electoral votes.

He conceded the process of waiting for the votes to be counted is frustrating, but it is important that all votes are counted.

“I know watching these vote tallies on TV moves very slow, slow, and it’s as slow as it goes,” Biden said. “It can be numbing, but never forget the tallies aren’t just numbers. They represent votes and voters.”

Realizing he will lead a divided nation that has endured the painful nine months of the Covid-19 pandemic and an economy that has left 20 million Americans unemployed, Biden spoke about the need for the nation to come together and heal.

“No matter who you voted for, I’m certain of one thing: The vast majority want to get the vitriol out of our politics. We’re certainly not going to agree on a lot of the issues — but we can at least agree to be civil to one another,” Biden said.



“We must put the anger — and the demonization — behind us. It’s time for us to come together as a nation and heal.”

He urged the nation to be patient as the winner is declared.

“Remember, we have to remain calm, patient, let the process work out as we count all the votes,” Biden said. “You know, we’re proving again what we’ve proved for 244 years in this country. Democracy works. Your vote will be counted. I don’t care how hard people try to stop, I will not let it happen.”

Support Independent Indigenous Journalism Native News Online is an independent, Indigenous-led newsroom with a crucial mission: We want to change the narrative about Indian Country. We do this by producing intelligent, fact-based journalism that tells the full story from all corners of Indian Country. We pride ourselves on covering the tribes you may have never heard of before and by respecting and listening to the communities we serve through our reporting. As newsrooms across the country continue to shrink, coverage of Indian Country is more important than ever, and we are committed to filling this ever-present hole in journalism.



Because we believe everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities, the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. But we hope it inspires you to make a gift to Native News Online so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount, big or small, gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Support Native News Online Subscribe to the daily newsletter

About The Author Author: Levi Rickert Levi Rickert (Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation) is the founder, publisher and editor of Native News Online. He can be reached at [email protected]