Biden Nominates Salish & Kootenai Tribal Attorney Danna Jackson for Federal Bench

Tags

WASHINGTON — Danna Jackson, a Kootenai descandant who grew up in Montana on the Flathead Reservation, was nominated by President Joe Biden on Wednesday to become a federal judge for the United States District Court for the District of Montana.

Jackson, who has spent much of her legal career focused on Indian law and natural resources, must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

If confirmed, Jackson would be the fifth active Native American federal district court judge in the country, the fifth in the history of the federal judiciary, and the first Native American federal judge in Montana.

Jackson currently serves as the tribal attorney for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in Pablo, Montana, a position she has held since 2023. She previously served at the U.S. Department of the Interior as senior counselor to the director of the Bureau of Land Management. She later served as senior counselor to the assistant secretary for Water and Science from 2021 to 2023.

Prior to that, Jackson served as chief legal counsel at the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation in Helena from 2016 to 2021, and as an assistant U.S. Attorney and tribal liaison in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana from 2010 to 2016. As an assistant U.S. attorney, she prosecuted violent crime in Indian Country,

Jackson also worked as an attorney at the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP from 2005 to 2010, after serving as a legislative assistant in the United States Senate from 2002 to 2005 and a staff attorney at the National Indian Gaming Commission from 2000 to 2002.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

She received her J.D. and her B.A. from the University of Montana in 1996 and 1993, respectively. She has also served as faculty for the University of Montana’s Indian Summer Law Program.

If confirmed by the Senate, Jackson will become the 11th Native American Article III federal judge to ever serve in the judiciary in the history of the United States.

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous-centered journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter