Biden Campaign Launches Ads Targeting Native American Voters

Details By Native News Online Staff October 27, 2020

The Biden-Harris campaign has launched ads targeting voters in Indian Country, rolling out digital, radio, and print campaign advertisements to engage “persuadable voters, and mobilize members of tribal communities to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

The ads — the first ever placed by a presidential campaign in at least one tribal outlet, including Native News Online — allow the campaign to reach voters in Indian Country, especially those who the campaign may not be able to reach through traditional voter outreach efforts.

The paid media campaign highlights the ​Biden-Harris plan for Tribal Nations​, and Joe Biden’s commitment to make far-reaching investments to build back better across Indian Country in health care, education, economic opportunities and community development. The ads also recognize how Indian Country has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, and encourage voters in Indian Country to vote early, urging them to make a plan by visiting ​iwillvote.com​.

As well, new ​radio​ ​spots​, featuring Native American narrators, outline how Biden and Harris are committed to upholding the U.S.’s trust and responsibility to tribal nations, and strengthening the nation-to-nation relationship between the United States and Indian tribes. In one radio ad targeting the Navajo Nation, the Biden campaign’s tribal engagement director Clara Pratte says, “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will… work to empower our tribal nation to govern itself, for our communities to make our own decisions.”

The ads will run on platforms in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. The campaign’s paid media program is active in a total of 16 states — including the above states in addition to Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Nevada, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.

The presidential election is on Nov. 3.

