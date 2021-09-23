Biden Administration to Host 2021 White House Tribal Nations Summit

Details By Native News Online Staff September 23, 2021

WASHINGTON — Keeping a campaign promise to Indian Country, the White House announced on Wednesday that it will host a 2021 White House Tribal Nations Summit this fall. While the exact date is yet to be announced, the summit will take place during the week of November 8, 2021.

The summit will be held virtually this year. No reason was given for the summit taking place virtually, though the upsurge in Covid-19 cases caused by the Delta variant was likely a key reason.

The summit replaces the tribal nations conference that was held for eight years during the Obama administration’s two terms in office.

“President Biden and the Administration look forward to hosting a robust and meaningful dialogue with Tribal leaders on key issues, policy initiatives, and goals for Indian Country. This year we have changed the name from a conference to a summit to reflect the federal government’s Nation-to-Nation relationship with Tribal Nations,” a White House letter said.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is deeply committed to honoring our trust and treaty responsibilities to federally recognized Tribes and the Summit provides an opportunity for Tribal leaders to engage directly with officials from the highest levels of the Administration,” the letter said.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, the Biden-Harris Tribal Nations plan included a promise to immediately reinstate the annual White House Tribal Nations Conference, which the Obama-Biden administration created.

The registration will be due on October 22, 2021. For questions about the Summit, email [email protected]

More Stories Like This

Native Perspective. Native Voices. Native News. We launched Native News Online because the mainstream media often overlooks news that is important is Native people. We believe that everyone in Indian Country deserves equal access to news and commentary pertaining to them, their relatives and their communities. That's why the story you’ve just finished was free — and we want to keep it that way, for all readers. We hope you'll consider making a donation to support our efforts so that we can continue publishing more stories that make a difference to Native people, whether they live on or off the reservation. Your donation will help us keep producing quality journalism and elevating Indigenous voices. Any contribution of any amount — big or small — gives us a better, stronger future and allows us to remain a force for change. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter