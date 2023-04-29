Assistant Secretary Newland Touts Administration's Investing in America during Alaska Trip

Tags

Details By Native News Online Staff April 29, 2023

Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland (Bay Mills Indian Community) left the Road to Healing Tour at the Tulalip Indian Reservation for a week-long trip to Alaska to highlight investments being made through the Biden Administration's Investing in America agenda to advance tribal climate resilience and combat the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous peoples.

On Monday, Assistant Secretary Newland joined Southeast Alaska area tribal leaders in Juneau for meetings focused on the Interior Department’s ongoing efforts to support sustainable economies across the state, protect subsistence rights, improve the land into trust process for Alaska Native tribes, and safeguard critical infrastructure.

Newland on Tuesday and Wednesday participated in the Not Invisible Act Commission’s public hearing in Anchorage. The hearing was part of the continued work by the members of the Commission, appointed by the Departments of the Interior and Justice, to develop recommendations to guide Congress and federal agencies on how to best combat the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous peoples and human trafficking, as required under the Not Invisible Act. While there, Newland and the Commission heard from survivors as well as family members of missing and murdered individuals from the state on improving public safety in Alaska.

Never miss Indian Country’s biggest stories and breaking news. Sign up to get our reporting sent straight to your inbox every weekday morning.

On Wednesday, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Wizipan Garriott and members of the Indian Affairs team visited Newtok Village, which is receiving $25 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act to begin voluntary community driven relocation as part of a new initiative and $135 million commitment announced last year for 11 severely impacted tribes to advance relocation efforts and adaptation planning. Located on the Ninglick River, the village is experiencing progressive coastal erosion from ocean storms and degrading permafrost. Multiple erosion studies have concluded that there is no cost-effective way to halt this process, and that the people of Newtok must relocate.

On Thursday, the Assistant Secretary traveled to the Native Village of Fort Yukon, which is receiving a $5 million grant as part of the same initiative to advance relocation efforts and adaptation planning. The grant will support the Tribe’s planning to reach decisions and prepare for increased climate resilience measures, with the community’s priority being the construction of a road that will also serve as a levee to protect the Village from Porcupine River flooding.

Assistant Secretary Newland’s visit also highlighted the Department’s recent announcement of more than $16 million over the next four years from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to enhance the resilience of ecosystems and salmon in Alaska’s Yukon, Kuskokwim and Norton Sound region through co-stewardship with Alaska Native tribes. The funding advances the new "gravel to gravel" initiative, the Department’s response to a resounding call for federal action from Alaska Native tribes and subsistence users.

More Stories Like This

12 years of Native News This month, we celebrate our 12th year of delivering Native News to readers throughout Indian Country and beyond. For the past dozen years, we’ve covered the most important news stories that are usually overlooked by other media. From the protests at Standing Rock and the rise of the American Indian Movement (AIM), to the ongoing epidemic of Murdered and Missing Indigenous People (MMIP) and the past-due reckoning related to assimilation, cultural genocide and Indian Boarding Schools. Our news is free for everyone to read, but it is not free to produce. That’s why we’re asking you to make a donation this month to help support our efforts. Any contribution — big or small — helps. If you’re in a position to do so, we ask you to consider making a recurring donation of $12 per month to help us remain a force for change in Indian Country and to tell the stories that are so often ignored, erased or overlooked. Donate to Native News Online today and support independent Indigenous journalism. Thank you. Donate Free Newsletter