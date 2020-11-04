Currents

Americans Still Wait on Presidential Results as Trump Declares Victory

Details By Levi Rickert November 04, 2020

WASHINGTON — With the millions of mail-in ballots still needed to be counted, most Americans went to bed without knowing the results of the 2020 presidential election. The over abundance of ballots is the result of an increase in those who chose to mail in their ballots to avoid the possibility of contracting the deadly coronavirus.

The results the election should be known by the end of Friday, if not sooner.

After midnight, former Vice President Joe Biden addressed the nation and said “we knew because of the mail-in voting this would take longer than usual... it ain’t over until every ballot is counted. Every vote is counted.”

Par for the course in 2020—the strangest of years—President Donald Trump addressed the nation about two hours later and declared victory. He called what is happening is fraud and said he will take the delay to the Supreme Court.

Some states were able to provide their tallies on Tuesday night after the polls closed because their state laws allowed the count of the mail-in ballots to begin prior to election day.

In other states, such as Michigan and Pennsylvania, the count could not begin until Tuesday because of state law.

In prior presidential elections in the modern era, including 1960, 1976 and 2000, the results were not known on election night.

Most legal experts argue President Trump can’t take up the issue of delayed election results with the Supreme Court.

