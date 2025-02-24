American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association and Travel Unity Partner to Promote Inclusive and Culturally Respectful Tourism

Details By Native News Online Staff February 24, 2025

The American Indian Alaska Native Tourism Association (AIANTA), the leading national organization dedicated to promoting cultural heritage tourism in Native Nations and communities across the U.S., has partnered with Travel Unity through a memorandum of understanding (MOU). This agreement reflects their shared commitment to fostering a more inclusive tourism industry by amplifying Indigenous voices and ensuring their representation across all sectors of travel.

The MOU was signed last week at the International Inbound Travel Association’s (IITA) Summit in Salt Lake City, Utah. AIANTA previously established a similar agreement with IITA in October 2023.

“As AIANTA continues to grow our partnerships and deepen Indigenous representation in the tourism industry, it’s important to have an ally like Travel Unity who aligns with our mission to define, introduce, grow, and sustain American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian tourism in the U.S.,” said AIANTA CEO Sherry L. Rupert. “Our partnership with Travel Unity is an important step in ensuring that Indigenous tourism is not only culturally sensitive but also accessible and welcoming to all.”

Beyond aligning their missions, the MOU will advance inclusive practices, facilitate resource sharing, and offer networking and educational opportunities that benefit American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian communities, as well as the broader tourism industry.

“Collaborating with AIANTA provides an invaluable opportunity to integrate Indigenous perspectives into our shared vision for a diverse and inclusive travel industry, said Travel Unity Executive Director Roni Weiss. “We look forward to the impactful work we’ll accomplish together.”

For more than 26 years, AIANTA has worked to address inequities in the tourism system and has served as the national voice for American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian nations engaged in cultural tourism, while providing technical assistance, training and capacity building to Native Nations and communities and Native-owned enterprises engaged in tourism, hospitality, and recreation.

