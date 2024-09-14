All Pueblo Council of Governors Endorses Harris-Walz Ticket

Details By Neely Bardwell September 14, 2024

Native Vote 2024. During the monthly meeting, the All Pueblo Council of Governors (APCG), formally endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for vice president of the United States through Resolution on August 22. The APCG represents the 20 Pueblos of New Mexico and Texas.

The Pueblo Governors believe a Harris-Walz administration will put forth a responsive, equitable approach that supports tribal sovereignty, addresses tribal administrative needs, sustains, and supports self-determination and preserves Indigenous languages and cultures, all vital to the future of Pueblo Nations and Indigenous communities across the country.

Governor Arden Kucate of Zuni Pueblo and Secretary of APCG explained that protecting sacred sites is one of the big issues facing the Pueblos.

“Our cultural heritage, our traditions, and our languages must be preserved, along with protecting our tribal homelands and sacred sites. These contribute to our unique place in American history.” Kucate said. “Vice President Harris has consistently supported our vision for the future—one which upholds our rights as sovereign nations. Her leadership will ensure that the voices of our people will be heard and respected at the highest levels of government.”

According to the APCG, the Biden-Harris Administration has made great strides for Indian Country. President Biden appointed the first Native woman as Secretary of Interior where significant strides were made in promoting Indigenous rights, safeguarding sacred lands, such as the protection of Chaco Canyon.

“Both Vice President Harris and Governor Walz respect and understand the importance of cultural preservation,” added Governor Randall Vicente, Pueblo of Acoma. “Preserving our languages and cultural practices is directly tied to the strength of our survival as America’s First People. We believe that under a Harris-Walz administration our vision for the future will be one where our children grow up speaking their ancestral languages and practicing their cultural beliefs and traditions, free from the threat of assimilation.”

APCG has issued a formal invitation to Vice President Harris, Governor Walz, and the campaign to engage with leadership, and meet with Pueblo elders, parents, and children ahead of Election Day, November 5, 2024.

Pueblo of Jemez Governor, Peter Madalena urged tribal communities to make their voices heard.

“Our identity as Pueblo People and our connection to the land will be severely threatened if Vice President Harris and Governor Walz do not get elected. We need our Pueblo People and all tribal citizens to vote in this coming General Election. It is critical that we exercise this important right because it’s not just about preserving the past, but it’s also about securing our future so our cultural way of life will continue to thrive for generations to come.”

