AFN Engages with Federal Leadership for Empowerment and Collaboration

Details By Native News Online Staff June 04, 2025

On Tuesday, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin met with board members of the Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN) and other Alaska Native leaders to address key issues facing Native communities across the state.

The meeting, held in Anchorage, centered on strengthening collaboration among federal, state, and local governments to ensure that Alaska Native voices are not only heard but prioritized in policy-making efforts.

“At Interior, we are committed to empowering and uplifting Alaska’s Native communities,” said Secretary Burgum. “This week’s discussions with the Alaska Federation of Natives and Native leadership reflect our shared goals—to protect and promote Indigenous heritage, support self-determination, and shape policies that reflect the priorities of Alaska’s 229 Federally Recognized Tribes. Through strong partnership with AFN, we can drive meaningful, lasting progress.”

The session provided a valuable forum for Alaska Native leaders to share their perspectives on a wide range of pressing concerns, including land stewardship, environmental protection, and public safety. Both Secretary Burgum and Administrator Zeldin pledged to maintain an open dialogue and take concrete steps to address tribal priorities.

AFN Co-Chair Joe Nelson underscored the importance of federal leaders engaging directly with Native communities: “Some may see Alaska as a young, resource-rich state, but many of us have been here for thousands of years. We’re not going anywhere. It’s powerful to have national leaders experience this land and understand our history. There’s much to be done, and we must do it together.”

Since its founding in 1966, the Alaska Federation of Natives has been a leading voice for Indigenous Alaskans. This meeting marks a meaningful step forward in strengthening federal-tribal partnerships and advancing Native-led solutions across the state.

