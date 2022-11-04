ABC News Anchor Refers to Indigenous People as "Creatures" in Reference to Native American Heritage Month

NEW YORK — During a news coverage on Native American Heritage Month, ABC reporter and 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach referred to Indigenous people as “Indigenous creatures” on national television on Thursday.

.

“Celebrating Native American Heritage Month, when we come back we’ll take a look at Indigenous creatures taking Hollywood and pop-culture by storm,” said Amy Robach on yesterday’s broadcast.

The mistake hasn’t been corrected and the news company hasn’t issued an explanation to the error, but it was captured and published on TikTok by user @indigenousdronepilot.

“I was taken back when I first seen it but not surprised,” said Brooke Waukau (Johnson), TikTok user @indigenousdronepilot, to Native News Online. “For outsiders looking in, that misuse of words could look like a harmless mistake but for Indigenous people it is a reminder of the mistrust and broken relationship we have with the media.”

As of press time, the video has had more than 730,000 views, thousands of shares, and social media is abuzz with memes, comments, and posts.

Popular social media handle Injun Comedy said in a post on Facebook, “We’re not ‘something else’ any more, we’re ‘Indigenous creatures’ now.” The popular social media group has more than 225,000 followers and has already posted links to merchandise that have the text “Indigenous creatures.”

Native Hoop Magazine posted on its social media today defending the ABC News article about Native American Heritage Month. “That clip of ABC News calling us indigenous creatures is taken way out of context,” published Native Hoop Magazine on its Facebook on Friday. It shared a link to the network’s publication of the story and its title includes “Native American creators”. The story was about Native American people in several hit-serious such as “Reservation Dogs” and Hulu’s “Prey” in its story.

“We don’t want them to honor us once a year for Native American Heritage Month,” said Waukau, who’s also a MMIW Task Force Coordinator for the Wisconsin Department of Justice. “We want them to do their job all year round and run stories on our missing men, women, and children.”