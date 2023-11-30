A Message from EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows for 2023 Native American Heritage Month

Details By Charlotte A. Burrows November 30, 2023

Native American Heritage Month. During Native American Heritage Month, we recognize and celebrate the rich legacy of culture and knowledge that Native Americans have given this nation.

This month, and every month, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) commits to upholding the objective of celebrating tribal sovereignty and identity and to advancing opportunity and inclusion for Native Americans in the workplace.

To that end, this year the EEOC participated in and spearheaded many education and outreach efforts for Tribal communities. Through our State, Local, and Tribal Programs (SLTP) Office, we created a short video to inform the public about the EEOC and our relationship with Tribal Employment Rights Offices (TEROs), a short video on how to file a charge, and held an event for Tribal youth called “Breaking Employment Barriers- Tribal Students and Equal Opportunity” with the American Indian Higher Education Consortium, the U.S. Department of Education, and the Society of American Indian Government Employees to explore issues facing Tribal students in employment discrimination, hiring, and other workplace issues.

In addition, the EEOC highlighted pathways for Tribal apprentices in a report about the construction industry, and the SLTP worked with the TEROs and state and local Fair Employment Practices Agencies to hold the first-ever joint conference on July 25-27, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

As the year draws to a close, the EEOC reflects on all that has been accomplished, and the work that remains, to help advance our mission of equal employment opportunity for all, including Native Americans. As we look toward 2024, the EEOC intends on using all available resources to partner with Tribal Nations to help further their contributions to our nation.

As we recognize the unique and invaluable contributions that Native Americans have made to the United States, let us honor them by working together to breaking down current barriers that limit their economic opportunity and inspire the next generation in a nation full of possibilities. May we celebrate Native American Heritage Month with transformation in mind and work tirelessly to achieve the change we know to be possible.

Charlotte A. Burrows (she/her/hers)

Chair

U.S. Employment Opportunity Commission

