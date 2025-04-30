A.C. Locklear Reveals Critical Challenges in Indian Healthcare on Native Bidaské

Details By Native StoryLab April 30, 2025

In an explosive interview on Native Bidaské, new National Indian Health Board CEO A.C. Locklear (Lumbee) pulls back the curtain on the urgent health challenges facing Native American communities in the second Trump administration.

With potential budget cuts threatening critical healthcare services and a complex federal budget process, Locklear offers an insider's perspective on protecting tribal health sovereignty.

Learn how national Native organizations unite to fight for comprehensive healthcare, advanced medical funding, and recognition of tribal treaty rights. This isn't just a policy discussion - it's about saving lives.

More Information about the National Indian Health Board: www.nihb.org

⏱️ Friday, May 2nd, 2025

12:00 pm ET / 11:00 am CT / 10:00 am MT / 9:00 am PT

🔴 Watch the full Native Bidaské episode on Facebook or YouTube.